Rare identical triplets born in Portland

PORTLAND, OR - Identical triplets were born to 19-year-old high school sweethearts Logan Brown-Fletcher and Amber Hills on Monday, August 1st. The triplets are so tiny that each of them could fit in their father's hand.

Each of the triplets - Raelyn, Avery, and Elaina - will soon have their toenails painted so their parents can tell them apart.



The infants were delivered at 33 weeks by Cesarean section and are in the neonatal intensive care unit. They could come home next month.



The triplets' neonatologist says while there are no statistics, the odds of such a birth are "one in a million."