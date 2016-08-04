Oregon military department installs multi-million dollar solar array in Pendleton

PENDLETON, OR - U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and Oregon Senator Bill Hansell joined the Oregon Military Department in officially dedicating the new 150-kilowatt solar panel array at the Oregon Army National Guard's Army Aviation Support Facility (AASF #2) at the airport in Pendleton, Oregon, August 4.



The Oregon Military Department partnered with Energy Trust of Oregon, the federal government and Pacific Power to bring the project to completion, working toward the larger goal of making the Oregon National Guard net zero by 2020. The project also benefits the state of Oregon as it works toward complying with Executive Order 13693, which sets multiple clean energy milestones including the state have 30 percent of its electricity produced by renewable sources.



Senator Ron Wyden, in his remarks, stated that the project was a success on a number of levels.



"I know we are calling this Net Zero, but I call it a net win for the state of Oregon," Wyden said, remarking how it not only helps with energy security goals but the panels being built in Oregon means more jobs for fellow Oregonians.



The array consists of 475 315-watt panels. To date the solar panels have already created 166,644 KWh of power equaling 13,496 gallons of gasoline, 119 tons of C02, 2,999 trees saved or 951 60-watt light bulbs.



