One person dies in Grant County crash Thursday

GRANT COUNTY, WA- A deadly car crash in Grant County killed one man on State Route 17.

It happened about three miles south of Moses Lake on Thursday. Troopers say 90-year-old Warren Hansen tried to turn onto the state route and did not clear the turn, hitting the side of another car.

The accident blocked part of the roadway and caused some delays right after 3 p.m.

Hansen died from his injuries, the other driver is doing okay.