Yakima firefighters extricate driver from SUV Thursday night

According to the Yakima Fire Department, the name of the deceased is not being released until family is notified.

YAKIMA, WA- One person died after a crash on Lincoln Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday.

First responders had to pull the driver out of an SUV to take them to the hospital where they later passed away. Crews say another car was involved but the driver walked away without being hurt.

According to the Yakima Fire Department, the name of the deceased is not being released until family is notified.