Yakima man will spend seven years in prison for assaulting federal officers

YAKIMA, WA- A Yakima man will spend the next seven years of his life behind bars. A judge sentenced 27-year old Israel Garcia after he plead guilty to assaulting federal officers.

Back in October of 2015, police executed search warrants at a series of homes. They knew Garcia was a convicted felon and when they tried to enter his home with a search warrant, they heard a gun being loaded.

After a long standoff, which led to a chase, officers arrested Garcia and found guns inside the home.

Once Garcia is out of prison, he will most likely be deported back to Mexico.

