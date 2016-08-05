Grant County man facing attempted murder charges involving deputies

Rivera got away at one point during the struggle and grabbed a gun from his car. One of the deputies quickly pulled the gun away from him, and took him into custody.

GRANT COUNTY, WA- A man from Moses Lake is behind bars, facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly tried to kill two Grant County Sheriff's deputies.

The sheriff's office says around 3 a.m. Wednesday the deputies spotted a suspicious car at an apartment complex. As they got closer, the passenger took off on foot.

Deputies questioned the driver, 27-year-old Nicholas Romero Rivera and found he had several outstanding warrants. Rivera allegedly fought with them during the arrest, the deputies tased him twice but did not have much effect.

Rivera got away at one point during the struggle and grabbed a gun from his car. One of the deputies quickly pulled the gun away from him, and took him into custody.