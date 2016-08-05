WRPS says they're testing new air purifying respirators at Hanford

More than 60 workers have reported smelling odors at and around the tank farms this year.

HANFORD, WA- Washington River Protection Solutions, the contractor taking heat from state leaders for worker safety, says they are testing new air-purifying respirators.

WRPS calls it a "one of a kind" test that allows them to measure how much protection these cartridges can provide against tank vapors.

The testing has been completed in four different locations and all the results are being analyzed at Hanford's 222-S laboratory.

More than 60 workers have reported smelling odors at and around the tank farms this year.