Dust Devils Baseball Bingo Night and $1 Family Feast Night at Gesa Stadium

TRI-CITIES, WA - Join the Dust Devils tonight for the first ever Baseball Bingo Night at Gesa Stadium thanks to Gesa Credit Union! Fans will be able to play Bingo on either their phone (iPhone & Android), iPad, or pick up a physical Dust Devils Bingo card at the Bingo table located on the main concourse. Fans who prefer to play on their phone or iPad will need to login to www.playsportsbingo.com/dustdevils and select the August 5th Tri-City Dust Devils vs. Boise Hawks game.

Bingo participants will have the chance to win Dust Devils & Gesa prize packs throughout the night with one lucky fan winning an ultimate grand prize! A total of 75 prizes will be handed out throughout the course of the night.



Fans will also enjoy $1 Family Feast Night tonight where hot dogs, ice cream sandwiches, bags of potato chips, and 12 oz Coca-Cola products will be $1 all night thanks to CO-Energy.

Great seats are still available for tonight's game by calling the Dust Devils' Front Office at 509.544.8789 or stop by the Dust Devils' Box Office. Ticket packages are also on sale now and start at just $49, with full-season tickets available for as low as $285. Special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. Season tickets, mini-plans, and group tickets can be purchased by contacting the Dust Devils' Front Office or visiting www.dustdevilsbaseball.com.