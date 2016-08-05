Traffic accident reports can now be obtained online

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department ("YPD") has a new service available to drivers involved in traffic accidents. The service, called Buycrash.com, allows people involved in collisions to obtain traffic accident reports online. Buycrash.com was developed to help law enforcement agencies and insurance companies manage and access traffic accident reports in a more efficient manner.

Insurance companies and community members can download and print a copy of an accident report without having to contact the police department. Accident reports can be accessed from the Buycrash.com website, www.buycrash.com. The Buycrash.com website can also be accessed through the Community Services page on the YPD website, https://yakimapolice.org/services/, by clicking on the "Purchase Collision Report Online" link.

Buycrash.com provides easy access to reports 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To access a report, requestors need to enter the name of the agency that investigated the collision, the date of the incident and the case number. Please note that fees for copies may apply.

Anyone who does not have access to the Internet may still request a copy of a collision report at the Yakima Police Department.