Days get shorter, nightly rock blasting closures get earlier on Snoqualmie Pass

HYAK, WA – As the days get shorter, closures on Interstate 90 across Snoqualmie Pass will get earlier so crews have enough daylight to conduct rock blasting operations.

The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will close I-90 at 7:30 p.m. for about an hour each night Monday, Aug. 8 through Thursday, Aug. 11. During rock blasting closures, eastbound drivers will be stopped at milepost 56 near Gold Creek and westbound drivers will be stopped at milepost 62 near the Stampede Pass interchange.

Construction related impacts due to lane closures and detours through multiple work zones will cause delays next week from the summit of Snoqualmie Pass to Vantage.

Drivers are encouraged to check the What’s Happening on I-90 WSDOT Webpage for specific daily impacts and locations or follow WSDOT on Twitter @wsdot_east or @snoqualmiepass.