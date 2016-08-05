New 3-D printed Tritanium Spinal Implant allows for vigorous bone growth

YAKIMA, WA - Fresh off the 3-D printer, the Tritanium Spinal Implant is a new device made by company Stryker, and it is being used in minimally invasive spinal surgery.

The metal implant is about the size of a kidney bean and its porosity makes it beneficial, allowing for an increase in bone growth.

Doctor Dave Atteberry is the only surgeon in Yakima to use this new implant, and he says the surgery process is nearly the same as the traditional process.

"After we have cleaned the disc space out, we use the implants to stuff bone in an implant cage, and then we slide it in the disc space," said Atteberry.

Atteberry says there are some major benefits in using the metal implant compared to plastic implants.

"In these implants, the new and exciting thing is that they will fully integrate with bone; we think that will lead to stronger fusions and faster fusions," Atteberry told us.

This implant has only been out for six months, but Atteberry has already done at least 40 surgeries using the new technology, and he says the results look promising.

"As we start to get x-rays on patients at 2 and 6 months, which is what we do in spine surgery, we are seeing robust bone growth, which is exactly what we wanted to see," said Atteberry.