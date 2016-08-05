Local Gymnastics Team Gears Up For 2016 Rio Olympics

RICHLAND, WA- From Richland to Rio, lots of little gymnasts are getting ready for some Olympic inspiration.



Today, reporter Caitlin Medearis headed to the All American Gymnastics and Sports Center in Richland to learn about their Olympics kick off party Friday night, which they're calling 'Ready for Rio', and it seems like these kids are definitely ready.

.

The party will include an open gym, games, and even gymnastics performances that are designed to help get kids inspired by sports and give them a team-centered mindset.



Angie Jefferson, the co-owner and head coach at All American Gymnastics, says this kick-off isn't only meant to get everyone excited for the Olympics, she says the focus is teamwork and sportsmanship and she wants kids to see they can achieve the same things they see the Olympians do on TV.



"They might just be kind of bored or looking for something to do, and kind of getting in trouble maybe," says Jefferson, "and then they see a team like that, and they think, 'I want to do that,' and they learn to work hard."



Jefferson also says a big reason she wants to hold this event is because she was inspired by Olympian Nadia Comaneci at the age of three, and immediately knew she wanted to be a gymnast.



Without that inspiration, the All American Gymnastics and Sports Center may not have come to be, so it looks like watching the Olympics can do more for kids than we may have thought.



You're invited to stop by 'Ready for Rio' with your little ones Friday night from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. The center is located near Chuck E Cheese off of Columbia Center Boulevard in Richland.