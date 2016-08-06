American Outlaws show team spirit in the Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, WA.-- Olympic fever has hit the Tri-Cities, and on Saturday, some rowdy soccer fans gathered at Uncle Sam's Saloon for the United States Women's National Soccer Team take on (and eventually defeat) France. Those fans call themselves American Outlaws, and they are dedicated enough to travel hours to root for the home team together!

"We love US soccer," said Ryan Block, a member of American Outlaws, Tri-Cities, "And that's the whole purpose, to unite and strengthen... And today's a special occasion because we have people from the Portland American Outlaws, people from Seattle American Outlaws, and Tacoma American Outlaws are here."

The organization has over 100 chapters that span across the country, as well as a few more overseas. However, while the American Outlaws members might be from different spots on the map, they all have one common goal: to cheer on Team USA!