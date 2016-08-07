Car nearly hits bicyclist and intentionally hits and kills his dog

YAKIMA, WA - Last night a man riding his bike in Yakima was involved in a hit and run. The man is fine physically but is emotionally damaged because he lost his companion.

It happened on Cornell Avenue near Baker Street around 9:30 Saturday night. A neighbor and administrator for Yakima Valley Lost and Found Pets, who wanted to remain anonymous said a man was on his bike and he had his dog on a leash attached to it when a car passed by nearly hitting him. She adds the man then yelled at the driver and what happened next was worse.

"I heard the tires squeal, the vehicle popped in reverse, aimed for the dog, hit the dog knocking the kid off the bike and killing the dog," said the neighbor.

The neighbor alerted authorities but the vehicle got away. She said she is shocked and horrified that someone could be capable of such a terrible act.

"I will never forget his screams, ever," said the neighbor. "The man picked up his dog and put it in his backpack and fled the scene, he did not know what else to do."

The neighbor said that seeing a car speed through Cornell Avenue is nothing new. When NBC Right Now was there we not only saw a car speed through the area but also run a stop sign.

"We have cars that race up and down Cornell all the time there are babies out here walking, walking home to and from school," said the neighbor.

The neighbor does not know very much about the man because he was in a state of shock but wants him to know that Yakima Valley Lost and Found Pets wants to help him.

"We are really sorry and we wish that we could help if he can get in contact with us we can when he is ready we can set him up with a new companion," said the neighbor.

But the neighbor and her organizations do not want to stop there, they also want to identify the man responsible and prevent something like this from happening again.

The neighbor said the vehicle involved was a Blue Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with a rack attached to it. Anyone with any information on the vehicle or the driver is encouraged to contact Yakima Valley Lost and Found Pets.