44-year-old man dies in fatal motorcycle accident

RICHLAND, WA- 44-year-old Ronald Ryan  was riding his bike westbound SR 240 towards eastbound I-182 when he failed to curve onto I-182. 

He was thrown from his bike and was found dead at the scene. Washington State Patrol says he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. 

