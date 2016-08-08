UPDATE: One of two shooting suspects turns himself in

SOAP LAKE, WA - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says one of two men wanted in connection with a shooting in Soap Lake on August 6th has turned himself in.



Tomas Miguel Lopez, age 23, turned himself in Sunday night (Photo attached). He was interviewed and booked into Grant County jail.

Deputies are still looking for a second shooting suspect. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.





______________________________

PREVIOUS:



Two people narrowly escape serious injury after two men reportedly started shooting at them in their vehicle in Soap Lake at approximately 10:20pm last night.

The two male suspects were reportedly driving in a vehicle that came to a stop in front of the victim’s vehicle near Fern Street and Main, Soap Lake. Both males got out, and fired multiple gunshots towards the victims’ vehicle. A 16 year old boy sustained minor injuries and was transported to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata. He was treated and released. An adult female victim was not injured.



One of the suspects at large has been identified as Tomas Miguel Lopez, age 23. (Photo attached). He is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’01” tall, and approximately 180 pounds. The public is asked to call 911 if he is seen.



Information on the other male in the suspect vehicle is not yet known. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Reference case number 16GS09881. Tipsters can remain anonymous.



