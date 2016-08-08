Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times

YAKIMA, WA- A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times Friday night in Yakima. It happened on the 700 block of South 12th Avenue around 7:30 Friday night.

The victim, 26-year-old Jamie Briggs was involved in a neighborly dispute. Spokesman for the Yakima Police Department, Mike Bastinelli says the suspect and the victim were having a conversion which then escalated leading the suspect to pull out a gun, "The suspect pulled out a gun and I believe at first he fired a shot in the air and then shot multiple times at the victim".

Bastinelli says after shooting the victim the suspect tried to runaway. He got into a car with another person and after driving for about a block they got out of the car and were arrested.

The suspect involved in the shooting will be in court Monday morning. We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we get them.