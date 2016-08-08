Lower Crab Creek Fire burns over 5,000 acres

SMYRNA, Wash. (AP) - A wildfire blaze is no longer threatening a tiny community in central Washington, allowing law enforcement authorities to call off a mandatory evacuation order. The Lower Crab Creek Fire is 30 percent contained as of Sunday with almost 6,000 acres burned.



The Grant County Sheriff's office issued the evacuation order on Saturday for residents in Smyrna, located just south of Royal City. An estimated 20 homes were ordered to evacuate. However, after a successful night of firefighters keeping the flames away from homes and stabilizing a primary containment line, officials lifted the order on Sunday.



The cause of the fire, which first sparked on Friday, is still under investigation.



Fire officials are still evaluating how much of the fire is under control.