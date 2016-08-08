UPDATE: Fletcher Road Fire 69% contained

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA - The Washington State Department of Natural Resources announced Monday morning, the Fletcher Road Fire burning in Columbia and Walla Walla counties is 69% contained.

They said the fire has burned about 9,168 acres. Flames have not destroyed any structures or injured anyone.

DNR believes lightning started the fire.

_______________________

PREVIOUS:



State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Fletcher Road Fire located in Columbia and Walla Walla Counties near the Towns of Starbuck, WA. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 7, 2016, at 10:45 am at the request of Chief Tom Hawks, Columbia County Fire District 1 and Chief Brent Tompkins, Walla Walla County Fire District 1.

The fire started on the morning of August 7, 2016, and the cause is currently under investigation. The fire is an estimated 2,000 acres and growing. The fire is threatening homes, agricultural buildings, crops, and powerlines/other infrastructure.

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered five wildland strike teams, four aircraft, two fire bosses, and two helicopters.

The State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at Camp Murray has been activated to Level 2 to coordinate state assistance for the Fletcher Road Fire. State Fire Marshal personnel are in route to the scene to coordinate dispatch of resources, and personnel will be staffing the State EOC.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the incident. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at:www.wsp.wa.gov/fire/mobilization.htm.