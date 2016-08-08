UPDATE: Delta begins limited flights amid global computer shutdown

NEW YORK (AP) - Delta begins limited flights amid global computer shutdown; thousands stranded and cancellations, delays are ongoing.

.@Delta ground stop has been lifted & limited departures resuming following power outage in ATL that impacted Delta computer systems (more) — Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) August 8, 2016

Delta says, while inquiries are high and wait times are long, customer service agents are doing everything they can to assist. There may also be some lag time in the display of accurate flight status at delta.com, the Fly Delta App and from Delta representatives on the phone and in airport.



__________________________________

PREVIOUS:

Delta Airlines says it is has grounded flights after experiencing unspecified system issues.



Confirmation of the troubles Monday came in tweets to its customers. The airline declined to immediately comment.



A typical response to Delta's customers complaining about their service was: "Our systems are down everywhere. Hopefully it won't be much longer."





@geotralis All of our flights are grounded due to the outage. *DD — Delta (@Delta) August 8, 2016

@DZChristopher We are currently experiencing a major system-wide network outage. Our Team is working deligently to get it back up... 1/2 — Delta (@Delta) August 8, 2016

To check the status of your flight at the Tri-Cities Airport, visit its website, flytricities.com. If you are flying from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, visit portseattle.org to check the status of your flight.