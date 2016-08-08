Rock blasting to force Snoqualmie Pass closures

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Travel over Snoqualmie Pass will be hampered by a one-hour road closure for rock blasting Monday through Thursday evenings.



Lanes will be closed for one hour starting at 7:30 p.m. Monday and every evening through Thursday. Eastbound Interstate 90 lanes will be closed at Gold Creek, while westbound lanes will be closed near the Stampede Pass interchange.



State Department of Transportation officials say closures are getting earlier so crews have enough daylight to conduct rock-blasting operations.



Construction-related impacts due to lane closures and detours through multiple work zones will cause delays this week from the summit of Snoqualmie Pass to Vantage.

