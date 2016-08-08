3 WSU students charged in connection with starting wildfire

PULLMAN, WA (AP) - Three Washington State University students have been charged with gross misdemeanors in connection with the start of a wildfire that burned about 11,000 acres last summer.

Blake Rogers, 22, Isaiah Weber, 23, and Jonathan Whitley, 22, all of Pullman, were each charged Monday with second-degree reckless burning for allegedly starting an illegal campfire that grew into the Snake River Fire.

Garfield County Prosecutor Matt Newberg says the charge is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine plus restitution, fees and assessments.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports that more than 300 firefighters fought the flames, along with six air tankers and five helicopters. Four firefighters were taken to local hospitals for heat-related injuries.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WHITMAN COUNTY, WA - The Washington State Department of Natural Resources said on Twitter Monday morning, the Snake River Fire burning in Whitman and Garfield counties is 100% contained.

They say the fire burned about 11,452 acres. One outbuilding was lost and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but firefighters believe campers may have started the Snake River Fire.

