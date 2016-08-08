Fire burning near Palouse Falls grows to 4,000 acres

WASHTUCNA, WASHINGTON- State fire assistance has been called in to help local firefighters battling to contain the Palouse Falls fire burning in Franklin County near Washtucna.

Franklin County Fire District Two Chief Bob Gear requested the authorization at 9 p.m. On Sunday. This fire started on Saturday, investigators believe it started by lightning. The fire has grown to 4,000 acres and is threatening homes, crops, farms, fish hatchery, State Route 26 and other infrastructure.

No homes have been lost and no evacuations are in effect.