Ribbon cuttings set for Sage Crest Elementary School and Desert Hills Middle School

KENNEWICK, WA – The Kennewick School District invites the public and media to attend ribbon cuttings for the new Sage Crest Elementary School and rebuilt Desert Hills Middle School on Aug. 25 and 26, respectively.

Both ribbon cuttings will be at 10 a.m. on their respective days and will include remarks from district and school officials and tours of the new buildings.

Sage Crest is the district’s 15th elementary school and is located at 6411 W. 38th Avenue. Using the same design as the recently rebuilt Eastgate Elementary School, the more than 56,000-square foot building has 26 classrooms, a gym, cafeteria, library, music room, computer lab, two reading rooms and a playground.

Built at a cost of roughly $19.5 million, it was designed by MMEC Architecture and Interiors and built by Fowler General Construction.

The new Desert Hills, located at 1701 S. Clodfelter Road, will replace its former campus, which opened in 1977 just off 10th Ave. That multi-building school never had a significant remodel and faced other challenges that led the district to move it to a site further west.

The new middle school will be 110,400-square feet and will have 37 classrooms, two gyms, a fitness lab, cafeteria, orchestra and band rooms and additional performance spaces and five computer labs. Its athletic grounds will include its own track, the first at a middle school in the district.

The project cost about $40.7 million was designed by architectural firm Design West and also built by Fowler General Construction.

Both schools were paid for by an $89.5 million bond approved by voters in February 2015 along with state matching dollars. A rebuilt Westgate Elementary School, the new Chinook Middle School and the district’s 16th elementary school, slated for the Clearwater Creek development in west Kennewick, will also be paid for by the bond.