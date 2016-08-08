Resident tries to kill cockroaches with homemade flamethrower; starts small fire

CENTRALIA, WA - Fire officials in Centralia say a resident sparked a small fire in an apartment while trying to kill cockroaches with a homemade flamethrower.



Fire crews were called to the apartment on Monday morning after receiving a report of a commercial structure fire.



By the time firefighters arrived, the resident had extinguished the flames. No one was injured.



A preliminary investigation found that the resident was using bug spray and a lighter to create a flamethrower for killing cockroaches. That sparked the fire.



It's not clear whether any cockroaches were actually killed in the process.

