Armed & dangerous man wanted in Toppenish shooting arrested in Idaho

UPDATE: YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies say a man considered armed and dangerous has been arrested in Idaho.

Kevin Zyph, 23, was arrested in Lewis County, Idaho.

Zyph is wanted for a shooting at the Yakamart on Fort Road in Toppenish on July 1st.

Deputies in Nez Perce County, Idaho got information that Zyph was in their jurisdiction and had been watching for him. Deputies spotted Zyph leaving a residence.

When authorities tried to stop him, Zyph led them on a three county car chase. During the chase Zyph damaged several police vehicles. When the pursuit came to an end, Zyph ran and was taken into custody police K-9 tracked him down.

Zyph is now booked into an Idaho correctional facility to face multiple additional charges in Idaho until he is returned to Yakima to face local charges.

Yakima County Sheriff's detectives will be traveling to Idaho to further the local investigation.

Previous Coverage:

A Toppenish resident was shot in the back during the early morning of July 1, 2016, following an argument with the shooter. The shooting took place at the Yakamart located at 111 Fort Rd outside of Toppenish. The victim was transported to a Seattle area hospital and is in stable condition.

Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating the shooter, 23-year-old Kevin Zyph. Kevin Zyph is from the Toppenish and White Swan areas. Zyph has ties to the upper and lower Yakima valley.

Zyph has a warrant for his arrest and has been charged with First Degree Assault. He has a a tattoo of the numbers "509" in large script on the front of his neck, as well as a tattoo on his left temple of four dots and two open rectangles. He is 6'3", 180 lbs., with blue eyes and light brown hair. Zyph should be considered armed and dangerous.

Mr Zyph was last driving a red 1993 two door Dodge Stealth with black rims. The vehicle license plates are AYR6754.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Kevin Zyph is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500 or 800-572-0490. Tips including anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 248-9980 or 800-248-9980 or on the internet at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.