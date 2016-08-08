Man involved in Friday's shooting makes first court appearance

YAKIMA, WA - A man accused in a weekend shooting that put one person in the hospital made his first appearance in court today.

The shooter, known as Antonio Rabadadn, shot 26-year-old Jaimie Briggs multiple times during what started out as a conversation but later turned into an argument. The shooting happened Friday, August 5th, around 7:30 p.m. on South 12th Avenue.

Rabadadn tried to get away in a car at first, but later got out and tried to run.

According to the probable cause affidavit, he claimed he didn't regret shooting Jaimie, stating: "I shot that fool because he's a tweaker disrespecting".

He also told police that he hid his gun near the YVCC campus, and later brought an officer to show him where.

Rabadadn claims he ran away and hid the gun because he was scared. He is now being held in the Yakima County Jail with bail set at $500,000.

The victim is currently at Harborview Medical Center due to his severe stomach and back injuries. More on this story as it develops.