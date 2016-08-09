Othello woman killed after semi crashes into car - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

OTHELLO, WA - The Washington State Patrol says an Othello woman was killed Monday, when a semi crashed into her car.

Troopers say around 4:30 p.m. 33-year-old Paula Gonzalez Navarrete was making a left turn onto eastbound SR 24 from Hatton Rd. She failed to yield to a semi that was traveling west on SR 24. The semi crashed into the driver's side door of her car.

Gonzalez Navarrete was pronounced dead at the scene. Medics took a 2-year-old girl who was in the car with her and the driver of the semi to Othello Community Hospital. 

Troopers are still investigating the crash. 

