Accident involving a semi, a motorcycle and a car on SR 240 injures four

NEAR VERNITA BRIDGE, WA - Four people were sent to the hospital yesterday after an accident that involving a semi truck, a motorcycle, and a car.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon on SR 240 near milepost 3. That's about six miles southeast of the Vernita Bridge and about three miles southeast of the Yakima barricade to Hanford.

25 year old Gulab Singh was driving his semi truck eastbound when he hit a car that was trying to pull over. A motorcycle then came up and hit the same car.



All four were taken to Kadlec for their injuries. No word yet on how they are doing.