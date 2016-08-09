Man arrested after shooting an officer and taking woman hostage

GLADSTONE, OR - Authorities say SWAT officers shot a man at a Subway restaurant after the man shot a police officer and took a woman hostage in Gladstone, about 17 miles south of Portland.



Clackamas County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Brian Jensen said Monday night that an officer stopped a man on a bicycle Monday evening for a violation.



The suspect, identified early Tuesday as Jeffrey C. Giddings, 45, of Klamath Falls ran away, but was later found by Gladstone police Sgt. Lee Jundt. Officials say that the man pulled a gun and shot Jundt in his police vest before entering Subway and taking a woman hostage.



A SWAT team responded and tried to negotiate with the man, whom Jensen said made several demands and was not giving up.



Jensen says SWAT officers fired at the man, hitting him, and once he was down, officers entered and got the woman out safely.



The man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. His condition wasn't known.