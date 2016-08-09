Officers arrest Hermiston man suspected of burglarizing shop

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a burglary suspect and recovered several stolen items including rifles, shotguns, ammunition and hunting gear.

Officers say on Thursday, August 4 an Adams resident reported a burglary at a neighbors home at 56812 Bingham Road. Deputy John Reitz responded. While in the neighborhood, he spotted a silver van parked nearby. He took down the license plate number and noticed the female driver.

Reitz then went to investigate the property. He noticed signs of a break-in at a shop and a foot trail through the grass from the broken shop door where the van had been.

Reitz talked to neighbors who claimed they saw a Hispanic man with an injured eye at the property two different times over the course of two days.

Reitz broadcast an "attempt to locate" for the van and driver. Officers from the Pendleton Police Department found the vehicle at a home in Pendleton and identified the driver as a 17-year-old girl. She was in the company of 29-year-old Julio Cesar Guardado-Garcia.

The sheriff's office says Reitz talked to Guardado-Garcia and he matched the witness descriptions. Guardado-Garcia's shoes also matched the footprints at the crime scene. He admitted to being on the victim's property but claimed he did not take anything. He said he went there with a second male suspect who said the property belonged to him.

According to officers, Guardado-Garcia eventually admitted that he broke in to the shop but claimed he put everything back because he felt guilty.

Reitz recognized the 17-year-old girl as the driver he saw at the scene. She admitted she was driving the van and drove property from the victim's home. She gave officers consent to search her room. That's where they found the stolen items.

Guardado-Garcia was booked in the Umatilla County Jail on charges of Burglary and Theft and Criminal Mischief.

The sheriff's office says the case is still under investigation. They are expecting to charge more people.