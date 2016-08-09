WATCH: Dolphin steals iPad from Sea World visitor

ORLANDO (NBC News) - A visitor at Sea World in Orlando got a big surprise Sunday when a dolphin took a bite out of her iPad.

You can see the dolphin reach out of the pool and yank the tablet right out of her hands.

It's unclear if the dolphin in question was sick of being the subject of selfies or just wanted to play some angry birds.

The dolphin and its dolphin friends splashed the woman after she had snatched her iPad back.

The dolphins soaked just about everyone else around the pool in the process.