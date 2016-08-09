Woman diagnosed with West Nile in Benton County

For more information on West Nile virus call: 1-866-78-VIRUS or visit the DOH and CDC websites.

KENNEWICK, WA- The Benton Franklin Health District tells NBC Right Now a woman in her 70's has been diagnosed with West Nile.

They believe she was exposed in Benton County. This is the first human case of West Nile in Washington State this year.

West Nile is a bird illness that can spread to people and other animals through mosquito bites. So far this year, those mosquitos have been found in Adams, Benton, Franklin, Grant, Stevens and Yakima counties.

The health district says most of those infected with the virus will not get sick. Although, one in five people with the virus do develop a fever and other symptoms like headache or body aches.

"West Nile virus infection can be very serious, resulting in encephalitis, meningitis, or other complications; and rarely can be fatal. People who are older or who have certain medical conditions that affect the immune system are at greater risk for serious illness.," the health district says in a press release. The only way to prevent human cases of West Nile are to prevent mosquito bites.

For more information on West Nile virus call: 1-866-78-VIRUS or visit the DOH and CDC websites.