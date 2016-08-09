Weekend events draw thousands of visitors to the Tri-Cities

KENNWICK, WA - Over the weekend there were several big events going on across the Tri-cities that brought in thousands of visitors.

Creationfest Northwest was going on at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick drawing 8,000-10,000 people, many of them coming from out of town.

More than 600 public school employees from across Washington, were also in town for a convention at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.

In Richland there was a music and art festival happening at Howard Amon Park called MetalWolf that drew about 1,000 people.

''They are staying at our hotel properties but they're also spending money with our local merchants and our local restaurants as well as our wineries as well as attractions throughout the tri-cities regions so its really helping our small businesses," says Kris Watkins, President & CEO of Visit Tri-Cities.

Watkins says these events are expected to bring in well over $1 million to our area and local businesses.