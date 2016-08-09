Yakima Neighborhood Health Services hosting Festival in the Parking Lot

YAKIMA, WA - Here is a reason to celebrate: it's National Health Center Week! Yakima Neighborhood Health Services is planning two days of festivals in its parking lots. They will happen in different locations on August 10th and 11th. The event Wednesday will be from 1-4 p.m. in Yakima in the parking lot between 8th Street and 7th Streets behind Les Schwab. The events Thursday will be in Sunnyside at 617 Scoon Road and in Granger at Veterans Park.



Festival in the Parking Lot will help raise awareness about health care center accomplishments over the last five decades.