Walla Walla County provides $200,000 grant for Veterans Memorial Pool

WALLA WALLA, WA - On Monday, August 8, the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners approved a request to provide the City of Walla Walla with $200,000 grant for Veterans Memorial Pool. The grant monies will come from Walla Walla County’s economic development sales tax fund, not the Current Expense (or general) fund utilized for operations of the county. Nine-tenths of a percent of the state’s share of locally generated sales tax goes into the fund, which can be used for economic development infrastructure projects in Walla Walla County.



Vice-Chair of the Board, Commissioner Jim Duncan, speaking on behalf of the Board, said “Our citizens have been lacking a pool for several years, and during our Commissioners’ session yesterday it was clear that our Board was all in agreement to join in this partnership with the City and the Port to help our community get back the Veterans Memorial Pool.”



The grant makes it possible add all of the attractions to the pool, including water slides and interactive play equipment, and comes on the heels of approval of a $200,000 grant from the Port of Walla Walla. The City of Walla Walla has raised $1.3 million for Veterans Memorial Pool. It will now require an estimated $338,000 more to fully fund the project.



“We’re thrilled that Walla Walla County has lent support for our community pool,” City Manager Nabiel Shawa said. “We have worked to fully realize the community pool that voters wanted, and this grant put us very close to that goal. When the pool is finished, it will be a fun, safe place for families in the Valley to enjoy, and it will make Walla Walla an even more attractive place to live, work, and play.”



Construction of the pool is half way done. The targeted opening date for the pool is Memorial Day 2017.

