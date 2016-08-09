Yakima commissioners hold public meeting to discuss new transportation improvement program

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima City Commissioners met today about a new transportation improvement program. The discussion was open to the public, and our reporter Haley Gibbs attended the meeting to get more information.

Some were in full favor of this program, while others were a bit concerned. The six-year improvement program is estimated to cost over $8 million: bridges will be worked on, roads widened, and traffic signs replaced.

The program is part of a statewide improvement program and is required by the Federal Transportation Act. Counties have until December of each year to update the plan.

The projects themselves do not have to remain as they are, which is something the commissioners will be deciding on.

One topic that was up for discussion during the public comments was the widening of some roads and sidewalks on residential streets.

"I want to show my support for the widening and the improvement of the road," one Yakima resident said.

Another resident stated: "I'm against the sidewalks and the pavement roads because of my mom's property."

One man said he believes that having new, wider sidewalks will help the safety of the children in his neighborhood, whereas another person said they are concerned about the existing septic tanks and what this pavement could do to them.

The Commissioners were unable to decide on anything yet due to the fact that one of them had to leave early, but they will discuss the issue more at the next meeting.