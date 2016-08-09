WSP "It's a Fine Line" campaign promotes motorcycle safety

KENNEWICK, WA - Right now, the Washington State Patrol is working to reduce motorcycle crashes through a campaign called ''It's a Fine Line". From now until August 16th, drivers can expect to see extra patrols enforcing the rules of the road. The goal is to drastically reduce the number of motorcycle crashes that result in serious injuries or deaths.

Trooper Chris Thorson says they're still having a problem with motorcycle fatalities in Washington. He says the overall fatalities with passenger cars is going down but the number of motorcycle fatalities has stayed the same. In certain areas, the number is going up.

WSP reports that from 2012 to 2014 in our state, motorcycles made up just 4% of registered vehicles but accounted for almost 17% of all traffic fatalities. He says alcohol is a major factor contributing to these crashes.

"We want to remind everyone who drives a motorcycle: please do not drink at all before you get on your bike," said Trooper Thorson.

WSP also wants to use this campaign to remind drivers about motorcycle endorsements.

"You need to have a motorcycle endorsement...if you don't and get stopped by police in Washington state, your motorcycle is subject to being impounded," said Trooper Thorson.

And while the campaign is focused on motorcycle drivers, he says all drivers on the road play a part.

"We want the word to get out to please be aware of increased motorcycles during the summer time."