Update on Fire Station 5 in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Fire Department broke ground at Fire Station 5 on October of last year, and construction on this state-of-the-art building is expected to be done August 15th, with a grand opening scheduled to happen on August 22nd.

Captain Rusty Bachman with the Kennewick Fire Department gave us a tour this afternoon and says the most important feature about this station is the prime location, making it possible for KFD to spread its resources out more strategically within the city.

"If you look at a map, look at where all of our stations are. This one was a hole between three of our other stations, where we didn't have anything. Now that five-minute response time turns into maybe a three-minute response time," said Captain Bachman.

The Kennewick Fire Department plans to move three crew members from Station 1 into Station 5.