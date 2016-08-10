Palouse Falls fire contained - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Palouse Falls fire contained

WASHTUCNA, WA - A 6.25-square-mile wildfire near Palouse Falls in southeast Washington was fully contained by Tuesday afternoon.
    
The fire was sparked by lightning on Sunday near Palouse Falls State Park.
    
Officials say the fire threatened homes, crops, a fish hatchery, a rail line and a state highway in addition to the state park.
    
A spokesman says Palouse Falls State Park was evacuated Sunday and reopened late Monday morning. No park facilities were damaged.
    
The 198-foot falls at the park dumps into a deep gorge upstream from the Snake River.

