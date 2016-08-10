You can now apply for TSA PreCheck at Sea-Tac

SEATAC, WA - The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is now one of 47 airports where travelers can apply for a program aimed at speeding up security lines.



The Transportation Security Administration officials made the announcement Tuesday about their PreCheck program.



PreCheck allows fliers who have successfully applied to the program to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and liquids/gels in a carry-on bag.



U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents can apply, must pay an $85 fee and will undergo a background check before approval is granted. Approved applicants receive "Trusted Traveler" status, which is good for five years.

