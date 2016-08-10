Fall hazard causes swivel chair recall

NBC RIGHT NOW - A fall hazard has prompted the recall of more than 280,000 swivel chairs in the U.S. and Canada.

The recall involves Hampton Bay Fall River Swivel Dining and Lounge Chairs sold exclusively at Home Depot stores and on Home Depot's website.

There have been more than 400 reports of the chairs breaking during normal use, including 16 reports of injuries resulting from falls.

Consumers should stop using the chairs and contact the product's distributor - Brown Jordan Services - for a free repair kit.