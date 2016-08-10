Recent water testing shows lead in water at Hermiston schools

HERMISTON, OR - Recent water testing shows elevated levels of lead in Hermiston schools, but not it wasn't found in the drinking water.

The Hermiston School District says the high lead levels are in areas like hand washing stations, bathrooms and other secondary sources within schools.

The affected sites have been shut off and tagged with signs that say "do not use."

The Hermiston School Board plans on looking over the test results and will decide what to do next.