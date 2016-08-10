Most anyone living in Yakima can apply for four local committee openings

YAKIMA, WA - The City of Yakima is looking for community members to fill a couple openings for some of its committees, and most anyone living in Yakima can apply.

There are currently positions available for four different committees: The Ethics and Equal Right Exploratory Committee, The Community Integration Exploratory Committee, The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, and the Southeast Community Advisory Board.

Spokesman for the City of Yakima Randy Beehler said that the only qualification people need to apply is being a resident of Yakima.

Beehler adds that they would like to see more people apply and be part of a group that helps shape and form the community.

"We could use as many applicants as we could possibly get, it is a really great way for people to get involved in the community, understand government a little bit better, and help make a contribution back to the community," said Beehler.

The reason there are this many positions available is due to the fact that the Ethics and Equal Rights Exploratory Committee was just formed, and the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee was only recently reinstated last month.

If you are interested in applying, you can do so by going on to the City of Yakima's website at yakimawa.gov under "City Clerks", or you can fill out an application in person at City Hall.