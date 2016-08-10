New technology will complement the new Sage Crest Elementary School in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - In just three weeks, students will be walking through the doors of the new Sage Crest Elementary School for their first day of class. Until then, workers are putting some finishing touches on the new school.

When designing the building, the superintendent told us, safety was a huge factor.

"With things that have happened in the last decade, we've put a lot more attention toward safety features," Superintendent Dave Bond informed us. "There will be at least 20 different camera angles."

Other safety features includes monitoring who enters and leaves the building.

"When the building is locked down, someone has to come and actually speak to the secretary; they have a key they'll punch to release," Bond shared.

As our reporter went through a full tour of the building, we learned that the technology doesn't stop at the front office.

Each classroom will not only have a projector, but also a neat sound system.

"All the classrooms have sound systems; no matter where the teacher is in the room, no matter where the kid sits, they can hear equally."

Crews there today were working on the finishing touches in preparation for the ribbon cutting in two weeks, followed by the first day of school in three weeks.