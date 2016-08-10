Ki-Be School District receives over $26,000 for new crime prevention program

BENTON CITY, WA - Benton County presented the Ki-Be School District with over $26,000 to fund a new crime prevention program.

The program hopes to reduce and eliminate gang and other criminal activities for young people ages 14-21.

The citizens of Benton County approved a tax proposition two years ago and now this money is being used to fund the program, which will include a site coordinator that will help address social services.

Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller says why there's a need for the program: "I'm really excited about the emphasis of keeping kids in school. Too many times it's the kids who drop out of school who are committing some of these horrible crimes, or even the lesser crimes, that are still harmful to the community," said Miller.

The money will also be used to fund medical services, counseling services, and other basic needs for the students. There is also a parenting component to the program.

The funds will be used from August through December of the 2016 school year.