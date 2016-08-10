Port of Benton Commissioners discuss possible enhancements to Sail Park

RICHLAND, WA - The Port of Benton Commissioners met on Wednesday to discuss the future of Sail Park in Richland.

The commissioners are looking to enhance the park by putting out more displays that explain the history of the USS Triton submarine, as well as adding public restrooms and water fountains.

Diahann Howard with the Port of Benton says one of the reasons they want to expand the park is because it's becoming more popular.

"We even had some people come from as far as the stare of Wisconsin for their spring break just to see the sail park because their grandfather or father served on the vessel, so there's a lot of interest and history with the USS Triton sail," said Howard.

Diahann also mentioned the possibility of moving the periscope outside, which would allow for more ADA access and make it easier for kids to enjoy the submarine.