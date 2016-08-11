Program working to help kids exercise with parents

YAKIMA, WA - National 'Exercise with your Child Week' is coming to an end, so the Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital created a program to help kids use their youthful energy to be active.

The ACT! Program stands for 'Actively Changing Together' is a lifestyle program for overweight kids between eight and 14 to work on fitness along with their parents.

The program uses nutrition counseling and physical activities that families can do together.

Martin Sanchez, the program coordinator of ACT! says enrolling in the program is especially helpful to families who may not be able to exercise at home.

The next session starts in a few weeks and until then, Sanchez suggests parents keep up that productive playtime, even if it means just taking a walk in the park.

For more information on signing up for The ACT! click here.