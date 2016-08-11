Twelve local wineries pull together for Giving Gardens

“We will donate the excess to the food bank, they have one in four children who need food. We have squash, tomatillos, tomatoes, all the herbs and more,” Culverhouse showed NBC Right Now.

BENTON CITY, WA- Twelve local wineries are pulling together to fight hunger across the Tri-Cities. Although the program is only in its first year, the impact you could have on all of this doesn't measure up.

"Shea Frichette felt like, 'Hey, we've got gardens, we've got the ability to garden and not only that, but we have the ability for cold storage. To keep the food.' Which, the food bank doesn't really have a lot of capability for," said Deborah Culverhouse with Hedges Family Estate.

800 pounds of veggies is the goal and the need in our own backyard is expanding everyday. "We're growing zucchinis, big ones, little ones, several different varieties of tomatoes. We have some herbs and beets and some future winter crops to follow as well," explained Kim Gravenslund from Analare winery.

“We will donate the excess to the food bank, they have one in four children who need food. We have squash, tomatillos, tomatoes, all the herbs and more,” Culverhouse showed NBC Right Now.

The Giving Garden’s hands stretch across 12 different properties, creating healthy option for those who do not have much. “They don’t have anywhere to long term store. I think that is where the issue is a lot of the time. There may be food available, but if you don’t have the ability to store it for the future, it’s not as helpful,” Gravenslund explained.

These local winemakers want you to get involved in solving that problem, “We thought it would be fun to involve others that don’t directly, or don’t directly grow the vegetables, to be apart of this. We are going to do a soiree on September 4th,” said Gravenslund. “It is a very special occasion to have here at Hedges, you will have two wines, appetizers made from our produce as well as at Frichette, Analare. Then dinner wrapping up at High Tower,” Culverhouse said.

The proceeds from the Giving Garden Progressive Soiree will provide a large freezer to the Tri-Cities Food Bank. There is a limited number of tickets, you can purchase them by clicking here.

