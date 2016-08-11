Teal the Bridge Celebration: Cable bridge lighting to raise awareness of Ovarian Cancer

KENNEWICK, WA – The Tri-Cities Cancer Center has partnered with Ovarian Cancer Together to light the Cable Bridge teal for the month of September to create greater awareness of Ovarian Cancer. The community is invited to attend this free event.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center invites you to join them on the deck of the Clover Island Inn, at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31st. Clover Island Inn will have teal drink and food specials all night! There will be a social gathering from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. and at dusk the Cable Bridge will be lit teal to kick off Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

The name of every survivor present and every woman lost, this year and in the past, will be read out in honor of their battle. If you have someone you would like to honor, email their details to aracellyg@tccancer.org.

According to the National Cancer Institute:

Ovarian cancer is the 5 th leading cause of cancer-related death among women in the U.S.

Ovarian cancer causes more deaths than any other female reproductive system cancer

High mortality rate reflects, in part, a lack of early symptoms and a lack of effective screening tests

Ovarian cancer often is diagnosed at an advanced stage

Our community is encouraged to attend Teal the Bridge to celebrate and remember those impacted by ovarian cancer.

This year’s bridge lighting is in memory of Kay Kerbyson and Karla Schliep.